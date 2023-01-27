By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

It’s another FA cup ties. Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium which will be one out of the three times these giants will play this second half of the campaign.

It will be a game between Second in the Premier League versus First in the league.

Man City looks to inflict defeat on Arsenal’s run and look to disrupt their flow ahead of the EPL title race between the two clubs.

The Gunners on the other hand are looking to win their 15th FA Cup with their astonishing run this season and will strive to stop City from winning the Prem three years on a spin.

Phil Foden will be unavailable for Pep Guardiola’s side due to injury while Elneny will also be out for the Gunners due to a knee injury he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cityzens have defeated the London side in their last five meetings but Arsenal won the last time they face in the FA Cup in 2020, The reds eventually won the FA cup that season defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the final

Head-to-head last 5 meetings in all contests

Jan 1, 2022, Premier League: Arsenal1 ‑ 2Manchester City

Aug 28, 2021,Premier League: Manchester City 5 ‑ 0Arsenal

Feb 21, 2021,Premier League: Arsenal0 ‑ 1 Manchester City

Dec 22, 2020, Carling Cup: Arsenal1 ‑ 4 Manchester City

Oct 17, 2020,Premier League: Manchester City 1 – 0 Arsenal