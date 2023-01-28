Eze – a wholesale marketplace for electronics dealers worldwide has launched a new platform tailored to meet the pain points of its Nigerian customers.

Eze, the B2B wholesale marketplace for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics with brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, and more; has connected thousands of US based wholesalers to corporate entities, retailers in computer village and other similar electronics market hubs within Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja.

Eze has launched its redesigned platform which features multi-currency support – this means electronics retailers and corporate organisations can now pay in Naira for their bulk devices shipped from wholesalers in the U.S. On the platform, ezewholesale.com, buyers have the capacity to place bid requests with just one click, can chat directly with their sales representatives, have access to extended warranty options amongst other features, for a more seamless user experience.

Eze offers buyers access to the inventory of over one thousand US-based sellers and will soon begin onboarding sellers from around the world. With an internal sourcing and quality control team and a warehouse located in its headquarters in Los Angeles, Eze offers quality assurance and the best prices on all electronic devices with a 30-day no hassle return policy as well as fast delivery timelines.