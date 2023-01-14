By Biodun Busari

Yellow Met Office has issued warnings to people living across western England and Wales to brace up for cold weather in the next few weeks.

The weather forecasts showed that torrential rains and flooding will bring cold weather in the coming days, according to BBC on Saturday.

The Environment Agency has issued 99 flood warnings – mainly in the west and southwest England – and 169 flood alerts.

The bad weather has already damaged hundreds of homes and left many without power and the recent alert for severe cold weather may start from Sunday evening, as temperatures drop.

BBC Weather’s Matt Taylor said while the persistent rain would ease away on Saturday, the weather was going to turn “much colder” in the days ahead.

Devon has been one of the areas already hit by flooding, including near Tiverton, where several roads were flooded after the River Exe burst its banks.

Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn in Exebridge, Devon, was stuck as the water rose inside and outside his pub on Thursday.

“[It’s] loss of business, as always, and just more work and hassle. With more rain forecast, we’re just worried next week we’ll do the same again,” Ninnis said according to BBC report.

Flooding also caused a partial closure on the railway line between Totnes and Plymouth – although services were reportedly “returning to normal” on Friday afternoon.

The bad weather has also caused travel disruption across larger parts of Wales. A golf driving range near Cowbridge, west of Cardiff, flooded after the River Ely burst its banks.

Some flood warnings and alerts are also in place further north, including in Keswick in the Lake District and Yorkshire, including York, Scarborough, Keswick and North Yorkshire.

Natural Resources Wales has issued seven flood warnings across the south and mid-Wales, while a Met Office yellow rain warning is in place across much of Wales.

There are also three flood warnings in place in Scotland for Callander to Stirling, Callender and Whitesands.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain and wind warning for Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

And a yellow weather warning for rain also covers part of the south-west of England and north-west England until midday on Saturday.

Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads are set to make journey times longer.

The Met Office warned there was a 70% chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions and heavy snow from 18:00 GMT Sunday until 09:00 Thursday.

The Met Office’s Helen Caughey said: “After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week.”

She said it will “certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable wind chill” – although the colder spell is expected to be short-lived.