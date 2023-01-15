.

By Efe Onodjae

Troops of ‘Exercise Still Water’ recently flagged off by the Nigerian Army to fish out cultists planning to take over Lagos, have arrested 15 miscreants at the Ojota area of Lagos.

‘Exercise Still Water ‘ which replaces Exercise Crocodile Smile’ is expected among other objectives to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other crimes within Lagos and Ogun states.

Addressing journalists over the weekend at Ojota, the Commander 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Isang Akpaumomtia, explained the arrest was made based on an intelligence report.

According to him: “ We went there when we had information on the miscreants in the area. Recall that a few days ago in the area, vehicles were destroyed. On that same day, the Army was the first set of people that were on the ground before the Police came and we handed it over to them.

“ We are aware of the situation in Ojota generally and that is one of the reasons the camp of Exercise Still Water was cited here for operation “.

Brig. Gen. Akpaumomtia disclosed that some bags containing drugs suspected to be cannabis as well as other unidentified ones were found with the arrested suspects.

He was however quick to clarify that the arrested miscreants were not connected with the Yoruba Nation agitator’s rally that turned violent last week.

He, therefore, warned that “ There is no place for you,(miscreants). We want to assure Lagos residents that the state is calm. We are in charge and we dictate what happens. Citizens should be able to go about their normal business without fear. That is what we are trying to push with Exercise Still Water, it is the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Farouk Yahaya”.