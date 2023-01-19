Anton Walkes

A professional football player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, according to the United States authorities on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Walkes was a player at Charlotte FC of the Major League Soccer, MLS, US.

He was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The state agency in a statement said Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured but the agency has launched an investigation into the boat mishap.

Walkes began his career at Tottenham and later joined Portsmouth where he moved to the US last year.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper said in a club statement.

Walkes joined Charlotte for the club’s debut MLS season in 2022. He played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal this past season.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” Tepper said.

The MLS released a statement saying “there are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today.”

“Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans,” the statement said.

Charlotte FC teammate Jaylin Lindsey said he was “heartbroken” to learn the news.

“Fly high my brother, you’re the best teammate I could’ve asked for,” Lindsey Tweeted. “Love you man.”

Tottenham Hotspur also tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”