Former Arsenal captain, Cesc Fabregas has warned the Gunners not to let their current impressive form get into their heads as the English Premier League title is yet to be won.

The Gunners are sitting top of the Premier League table after 16 games, seven points above second-placed Manchester City.

However, Fabregas claimed that while things are indeed going in the way of the Gunners, they should maintain their cool and keep winning their matches.

The Spaniard also praised the board for standing by manager Mikel Arteta during rough times.

“If we had listened to certain people at a time when Arsenal finished eighth and not doing that well, then maybe Mikel wouldn’t be there,” Fabregas told The Times.

“But they gave him the time that was needed to develop his own style, his own players coming in, making his own thing.

“Mikel was my team-mate and he helped me a lot when I was very young, he knows the game properly. They haven’t won anything yet, but they are definitely going in the right way.”