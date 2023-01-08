By Efosa Taiwo

Empoli scored two late goals to snatch a 2-2 draw against Lazio in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Lazio seemed to have had the game under wraps when Mattia Zaccagni increased their lead early in the second half.

But they will be thrown into jitters seven minutes from time when Francesco Caputo pulled one back for the visitors.

Read Also

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol eyes Liverpool move

With the pressure mounting on the hosts, Răzvan Marin netted a surprise equaliser in stoppage time to scoop a point from a difficult ground.

Lazior remain three points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan, which was held to a 2-2 draw at Monza on Saturday.

Roma can, however, leapfrog Lazio later with a win at AC Milan, who will be looking to move back into second spot.

League leaders Napoli will also be in action away at lowly Sampdoria.