INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said the current fuel scarcity in the country might affect logistic arrangements for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a consultative meeting with the transport unions including the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), amongst others on Tuesday in Abuja.

Read also : Probe your workers, ad-hoc staff —Oluwo charges INEC

Yakubu said, “The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangement may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the commission will this afternoon meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to ameliorate this situation.”

The INEC chief also urged the transporters to be neutral and non-partisan as they commute INEC staff to-and-from polling units.

According to him, inter-state trips won’t be allowed, saying all INEC and adhoc staffers must not be moved beyond their local government areas.