By Biodun Busari

John Egan scored with the last kick of the game to earn Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Monday night.

Ilias Chair’s deflected effort put QPR in front in 11 minutes but Egan snatched the equaliser for the Blades in the sixth minute of the added time.

Read also: Chelsea held to disappointing 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest

The draw brought an end to the Sheffield United’s five-game winning run making them trail five points behind leaders Burnley.

Egan’s mistake had put Rangers ahead as he gave away the ball before deflecting Chair’s shot past his own goalkeeper.

Chair, who had a good game impressive throughout, got another good chance soon after, while Billy Sharp twice came close for the Blades either side of half-time.

The point means Sheffield United are nine clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers as they aim to return to the Premier League following relegation in 2021.