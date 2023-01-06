By Moses Nosike

An online business operation, Nnado’s fixtures and fittings has identified ecommerce business as another avenue where youth unemployment could be reduced if they are properly educated.

Nnado’s fixtures and fittings is strictly an online store which deals on household and office furniture, home appliances and lighting fittings.

The young Managing Director of the online business, Great Nnabundo who said they offer other services in interior decoration, furniture making, plumbing works, wall finishes, revealed that there is so much unemployment opportunities online if there is proper education on it.

According to Nnabundo since we launched fully online in 2020, we have seen some difference and I want to encourage young people instead of remaining idle, acquire an online skill to help yourself.

Considering what it takes to run business in our environment today, Nnabundo said that lack of capital, transportation and logistics, customer service, financial management, uncertainty about the future, monitoring performance among others.

He further said that if government can improve on infrastructure, provide good roads, it will help on the ease of doing business and raw materials can easily move to factories for processing and at end get to the market place at reduced cost.

So, when government takes it as matter of urgency in building and maintaining roads, bridges, rail lines, airports, seaports, energy transmission lines and telecommunications systems, unemployment will reduce as young Nigerians can easily engage in job creation.

Nnabundo also advises government to encourage start-up business through grants, knowing that many young Nigerians have business plans and ideas but there is no capital to execute it. If government will provide grants and banks giving soft loans, it will help business to grow and as well contribute to nation-building.