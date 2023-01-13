By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state government said two more victims of the Edo train Kidnap saga have been rescued by a joint team of military, police, local vigilante and hunters.

Besides, it said the police officer that died during the rescue of a kidnapped magistrate DSP Michael Adams did not die of gunshots but of undisclosed natural causes after the rescue operation.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the two were rescued early Thursday morning, adding that the state government in conjunction with the security agents in the state are putting heads together to ensure the remaining nine in captivity are released.

On the rescued Magistrate, Nekhihare, informed that Magistrate, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga was rescued by a combined team of security agents in collaboration with vigilante and hunters in the state.

According to him, “Mrs. Aigbonoga was rescued unhurt but unfortunately, one of the policemen, DSP Michael Adams, involved in the rescued operation died of natural causes after the operation. He wasn’t fell by bullet.

“Also the state deputy governor, and Directors of all the security agents have paid a condolence visit to the widow and children of the deceased.”