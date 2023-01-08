The Edo State Police has vowed to arrest fleeing suspects who attacked a train station and kidnapped passengers in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed in a press statement that the police have commenced bush combing operations in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated,”

The statement read, “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander, Irrua; the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) Igueben Division, and their men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated,” the statement explained.

The attack on Edo train station is coming barely a year after terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja, at Katari, Kaduna State