By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized the state for it’s failure to provide security for the people despite the governor being the Chief Security Officer of the state.

A statement late Monday by the State Publicity Secretary, Peter Igbinigie Esq said: “it is saddening to experience this especially when we are still basking in the euphoria of the new year.

“However, this smack of the lack in the security apparatus in Edo State as been expected of the Chief Security Officer: Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We have severally demanded that the Governor should explain to Edo people, what he does with the humongous security vote he receives from the Federal Government monthly.

“We are also not unaware that the Governor receives not less than N800m monthly to tackle insecurity in Edo State monthly.”