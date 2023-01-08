.

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, has said attack on Ekehen train station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State will not affect the Itapkpe-Warri train service.

Okhiria who disclosed this to newsmen said despite the attack, the train service would continue operations, adding that additional security measures would be deployed.

He said investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the number of passengers were involved, among other such details.

Earlier, VANGUARD had reported how gunmen attacked the train station on Saturday evening and kidnapped scores of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

The Minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, visited the affected train station in the early hours of Sunday to confirm the situation.

“The Minister’s visit was to get first hand information, to know how many passengers were kidnapped, how many injured and officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) led by the Managing Director are on ground,” an official said

The recent attack is coming months after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, kidnapping about 168 passengers and killing eight others.