By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

The Federal Minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, Weekend, condemned the recent attack on innocent citizens at Tom Ikimi Train Station Igueben Edo State, describing it as despicable and utterly barbaric.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, assured Nigerians the security agencies are making efforts to ensure that the kidnapped passengers are rescued.

The statement reads: “The Public is hereby reassured that the security Agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped Train passengers.

“The Nigerian Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers. The Government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures its prompt response to the ugly situation.”