By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Akoko-Edo Forum (AEF), an Edo state based group interested in the socio-economic, infrastructural and political development of the area marked its one year anniversary where it called for more commitment from members and urged governments at all levels to live up to their expectations of enhancing the standard of living of the people.

A statement issued by the Select Committee of the association and signed by Mary Opii and Edith Aiyede said it would engage the newly appointed Liaison Officer to the local government area, Jeffery Obasanmi on how to put the issues of the local government area in the front burner in the new year.

The statement highlighted some of its achievements in the past one year while hoping for more commitment as the association enters its second year.

Part of the statement reads it “Drew the attention of the top echelons of the state government including a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor

“The Commissioner for Education addressed us specifically on the plight of and the sorry state of our primary and secondary schools

“Reversal of the removal of some courses from Igarra Technical college and letter to the Federal Government on NIRSAL

“Visit to Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority and dissemination of information about improved agriculture

“Agric to school program, Ojirami Dam TV documentary, Distribution of sanitary pads to selected schools.

“Campaign and active participation in the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise” among others.