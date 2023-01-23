The Police Command in Ebonyi on Monday, said it arrested no fewer than 26 persons in connection with the crisis and killings of Dec. 26 at Ekoli-Edda Community in Afikpo South Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident had claimed life of three persons including, a youth leader in the community identified as Eseni Egwu, Eme Orji, younger brother to Ebonyi APC Chairman and an Inspector of Police.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesperson of the Command in a press conference, said the Command also recovered one AK-47 rifle and live ammunition, two pump action rifles, one Dane gun, three AK-47 magazines amongst others.

Anyanwu noted that some property destroyed during the incident include: residential building belonging to Ebonyi APC chairman, Stanley-Okoro Emegha, Toyota Hilux van and one motorcycle.

He said that others were Toyota Sienna space bus, one grocery shop, doors and windows.

The Police Spokesperson explained that out of the suspects so far arrested, 14 persons would be arraigned in court.

“They would be arraigned as prima facie case of conspiracy, armed robbery, arson, unlawful possession and malicious damage, which have been established against them.

“The command is advising the youth from all communities and clans in Ebonyi to learn positive lessons from the ill-fated incident of Dec. 26 that befell Ekoli-Edda and guard against its replication,” Anyanwu added. (NAN)