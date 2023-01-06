By Ada Osadebe

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has offered advice to individuals who are constantly encouraging unmarried people to get married.

Recall that Basketmouth, in December, announced a breakup with his wife, Elsie, bringing an end to their 12-year marriage.

In a now-deleted post, the comedian wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

Read Also

‘Stranger Things’ star, Noah Schnapp comes out as homosexual

Tinubu, ‘Political General’ we are learning from – Yahaya Bello

Speaking on the issue of marriage via her Instagram page, Elsie stated that if people rush into marriage as a result of cultural pressure, they will likewise rush out of it.

She further emphasized that it is unjust to pressure people into getting married given the effort required to make a marriage successful. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha) out