By Efosa Taiwo

Novak Djokovic has defeated world number seven Daniil Medvedev to reach the Adelaide International final.

The 35-year-old who is yet to lose a set in Adelaide, trashed Medvedev 6-3 6-4.

Djokovic will face American Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final as he intensifies preparations for the Australian Open which begins on January 16.

Djokovic is targeting a 10th title in Melbourne, which would be a men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam win.

Adelaide is world number five Djokovic’s first tournament in Australia since he was deported in 2022 because of his Covid-19 vaccine status. His visa ban has now been overturned.

Korda, 22, advanced to the Adelaide final when Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka retired injured as Korda led 7-6 (7-5) 1-0.