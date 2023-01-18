… As Leo Stan donates N12.5m, Unoha gives Laptops to support project

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Imo State is positioning to become a leading digital hub in Nigeria as the private sector declares support to the state government on its SkillUpImo Project.

SkillUpImo is the youth’s digital skills empowerment programme implemented under the administration of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to transform Imo citizens into global citizens with relevant digital skills in the 21st Century.

Now, the project is attracting huge private sector participation as two prominent tech enterpreneurs from the state, Chairman Zinox Technologies, Mr Leo Stan Ekeh, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Inno & Bisco Groups, Mr. Innocent Chibuzor Unoha, have pledged massive support to the State Government’s vision.

While Eke made a cash donation of N12.5 million to the State’s Ministry of Digital Economy and E-government, the ministry implementing the SkillUpImo Project, Unoha donated 10 units of high-end modern laptops to the Ministry also in support of the initiative.

In addition, Ekeh also announced job opportunities for about 200 graduate trainees of the SkillUpImo project with specialisation in phone repairs, digital marketing, and so on.

Ekeh’s Zinox Technologies is one of Africa’s most integrated Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company, first Nigerian internationally-certified ICT firm also rated as a leading ICT firm in Africa as a whole.

Ekeh, is a Forbes rated billionaire and IT guru.

Also, Unoha, is an entrepreneur of note, tech enthusiast and philanthropist, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey,

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government in Imo State, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, said the gestures were a welcome development and a clear testimony of the general appeal which the SkillUpImo Project has generated across demographics since it was launched in December, 2022.

While thanking the donors, he said the gestures were symptomatic of the donors philanthropic and corporate social responsibility to the efforts of the Executive Governor of Imo State.

Amadi, on the other hand, called on the corporate bodies, illustrious sons and daughters of Imo State and well-meaning Nigerians to come forward and support this noble project of rescuing the future generation and equip them with relevant digital skills.

He added, “that private sector partnership and collaboration in the digital economy is very crucial as it drives businesses, speeds up innovation, creates jobs, wealth, aids in building modern, sustainable and reliable infrastructure, and makes for cost-efficient operations.”