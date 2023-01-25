I currently live with my boyfriend and we have been trying for a baby for close to a year now with no success.

I’ve had fertility tests, and so has he – they’re all positive.

I’m getting really depressed at not being able to conceive yet. I’ve noticed that every time we have sex, the sperm seems to run back out of me.

Do you think this could be the reason why I’m not pregnant yet?

Jola, by e-mail.

Dear Jola,

Even if some sperm leaks out when you make love, enough should be able to travel up through the cervix to your ovaries.

But if you think there’s a problem, try sexual positions that let your partner penetrate you deeply – the missionary position with your legs on his shoulder is particularly good.

When he climaxes, he should thrust in as far as possible, then withdraw in a straight line so the semen pools at the far end of your vagina.

You should try to orgasm, as this will dip your cervix into the semen. Afterwards, lie on your back for 30 minutes with your knees up to your breast and a pillow under your pelvis, to stop sperm leaking out.

If after three months you’ve still had no good results, ask for further tests.

