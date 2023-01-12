Many fans of Deacon Famous, one of Nigeria’s rave-making comedians and skit makers, are looking forward to a busy year for the former kid actor-turned-comedian.

The expectation is premised on the comedian’s latest exploit.

Deacon Famous, real name Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, on December 25, 2022, staged his iconic Deacon Famous Comedy Special in Asaba, Delta State.

The event at Cartege Cinema Event Hall, on Opkanam road, had attracted a flock of fun lovers who trooped to the venue to watch the comedian and actor following his announcement of the show on his Instagram page, @deacon_famous.

The show capped a remarkable year during which he scored a hat trick of major shows starting with the one at the campus of Delta State University Abraka, his alma mater, followed by the one in Lagos at the Terra Kulture centre and lastly the last one on Christmas Day in Asaba.

Deacon Famous whose star appeal started from his stint as a kid actor (starting in 1999) featured in big-budget movies such as “Executive Billionaires” (2004) and “Gods of Liberation” (2005).

The star, born in 1988, had a temporary break in his acting career to focus on his education. After he obtained degrees in Criminology and Security Study at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), and History and International Relations at the Delta State University, Abraka, he made his anticipatory return to show business not as an actor, but rather as a comedian.

The university had allowed him to discover the other facet of his creative self and reinvent himself, becoming the most influential comedian on campus who organised the biggest shows.

The actor-comedian who lost his son in Enugu in 2018, has since worked to carve a stronger brand for himself as a comedian which he avowed is more lucrative for him than being an actor.