By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Fear has gripped residents of Oke Aro, Akure, the Ondo State capital, over the dumping of the burnt body of a yet-to-be-identified man, concealed in a sack in a gutter by alleged cult members.

The residents woke up, yesterday, to find a sack where the victim was concealed in the drainage around Green Park in the Akure metropolis.

One of the residents, Bayo Oladejo, wondered why the victim was burnt after being murdered by his assailants.

Oladejo said: “This is a cult war. They dealt with the victim. They not only killed him but also set his body ablaze. The victim was dumped at that particular location as there was no sign that his body was burnt where it was dumped.”

Meanwhile, residents of the area have called on the local government authorities to help evacuate the body to avoid an epidemic.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that a case of a corpse concealed in a sack was dumped in a gutter in the Oke-Aro area of the state capital.

Odunlami said: “The message we got was that a shop was burning. But by the time we got there, we saw a sack in the gutter. Observing the content closely, we discovered it was a dead and burnt human.”

She said the bag was dumped there in the early hours of the day at about 7 am while everyone was doing their everyday business.

She advised that people should not keep quiet at times like this, and should be more careful of the happenings within and around their communities.

Odunlami said investigations have commenced.