Embattled lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Ninth National Assembly, Senator Ishaku Abbo said he will appeal a court judgement disqualifying him from contesting the senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker, who made this vow in an interview with Channels Television, described the court ruling as cash and carry judgement.

A court ruling at the state High Court 3 presided over by Justice Danladi Mohammed had sacked the embattled lawmaker from contesting in the forthcoming elections.

Justice Mohammed, while delivering judgement, held that the embattled Senator and the APC are bound by the resolution of Mubi North Local Government Executives dated October 7, 2022, which expelled him, saying that he is not entitled to enjoy any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

Abbo, however, described the court ruling as cash and carry judgement. He lamented that the court is said to be the last hope of the common man but has sadly become cash and carry.

According to him, the ruling is flawed because those who purportedly expelled him from the party are not local government party executives and therefore have no jurisdiction to expel him.

Abbo insisted that he will appeal the case in the Court of Appeal and therefore called on his supporters to remain calm.

Meanwhile, according to the APC constitution, it is only the ward executive of the party that has the right to punish any erring member of the party and not the local government or even the state exco.

He added that the presiding judge had once issued a restraining order on the local government exco from parading themselves as exco.