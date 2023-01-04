Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy struck residents of Kwa Village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State as a couple, Sulaiman Idris, 28-year-old, and his wife, Maimuna Halliru, 20-year-old were reportedly found dead on their matrimonial bed.

The couple was said to have lit a charcoal fire to keep their room warm due to the cold weather and in the process got suffocated by the smoke which emanated from the charcoal burning while they were asleep.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the grandmother of the husband noticed no movement in and out of the couple’s apartment and forced the door open where she discovered the couple motionless on their bed.

SP Haruna said the couple were rushed to the hospital, Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed the couple dead.

According to him, “On 03/01/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report was received from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, one Sulaiman Idris, ‘m’, 28 years old and Maimuna Halliru, ‘f’, 20 years old were discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs. When the grandmother of the husband forced the door of their room open, she discovered the couple motionless on their bed, with smoke odour in the room.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, directed a team of detectives led by CSP Ahmed Hamza, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dawakin Tofa Division to proceed to the scene. Victims were removed from the scene and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a medical doctor confirmed the couple dead.

“On preliminary investigation, it was discovered that, the deceased couple lit a charcoal fire to warm their room due to cold weather, locked up and got suffocated by the smoke which emanated from the charcoal burning while they were asleep. However, an investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kano State on the need to be careful while using fire, electricity and take safety measures as the hamattan season is associated with risk of fire outbreaks,” SP Haruna however stated.