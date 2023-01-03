By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, son of the couple who was allegedly killed by assassins in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on New Year’s day, has been recovered from Ogun river.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen on Tuesday morning.

The remains of Oreoluwa were discovered by a fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, who said that he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

It would be recalled that the deceased was reportedly thrown into a river on Adigbe- Obada road in Abeokuta after being kidnapped by the assailants who had murdered his parents.

Oreoluwa’s parents, Mr. Kehinde and Mrs. Bukola Fatinoye were killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

The couple, who were employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) respectively, were reportedly killed at their residence, located within Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the incident happened shortly after the couple had returned from a Cross Over Service to usher in the new year.

The building belonging to the couple was said to have been set on fire, while one of the children of the victims and their maid were reportedly kidnapped by the assailants.

The remains of the couple, who were burnt beyond recognition, were, on Monday, buried amidst tears by symphatisers, family members and friends.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Oreoluwa’s hands were tied with rope to the back.

Idowu said, “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river but this morning, while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body”.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking our equipment in the river”.

“I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO (Police Public Relations Officer) to tell him that we have discovered the body”.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank,” Idowu said.

The police later took the corpse away in the presence of some family members of the Fatinoyes.

Meanwhile, the PPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the corpse of the boy had been recovered.

Oyeyemi explained that the police would continue with their investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.