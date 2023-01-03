.

By Chinedu Adonu

Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has written the Department of Security Service, DSS, Abuja to effect the release of a husband and wife, Mr Sunday Ifedi and Mrs Calister Ifedi who were allegedly, unlawfully and arbitrarily arrested.

According to the CLO in Enugu, the couple was arrested on November 23, 2021 from their residence in Enugu but were later released only to be rearrested and transferred to Abuja, the headquarters of DSS.

The petition which was signed by Comrade Paul Odimegwu of the CLO and made available to pressme in Enugu, indicates that the couple was eventually transferred from Abuja to Minna, Niger State which has made it difficult for their children and counsel to reach them.

Writing under the caption, “Civil Liberties Organisation calls for the immediate release of Mr. Sunday Ifedi and Mrs Calister Ifedi,” CLO pleads that the couple be released without further delay to rejoin with their family.

The petition reads: “Civil Liberties Organisation, herein write your office on behalf of the family of Mr. Ifedi Sunday and Mrs Ifedi Calister over what the family described as arbitrary arrest and unlawful detention of their parents now languishing in the DSS office.

“Ifedi Echezona, Ifedi Peace and Ifedi Uchenna, informed us that on the 23rd November 2021 and that their parent was arrested by the DSS Enugu office at the hour of 1:00 am, and were taken to their office where they were released temporarily. They told us that their parents were later rearrested and taken to the DSS office Abuja office for further interrogation.

“Ifedi Echezona, Ifedi Peace, and Ifedi Uchenna, informed us that since the arrest of their parents, they have not heard from them not talked with them. ‘We have several efforts to visit DSS office at Abuja to know where they are kept, all efforts we made yielded no result,’ Ifed Echezona said.

“They informed CLO that they have made further pressing through the use of lawyers who have been to Abuja office to locate where the couples are detained at least to have a word for the family they left behind before they proceeded to a journey of no return.

“Ifedi Echezona informed us that one of the three lawyers embarked on a search whereabouts of their parents, they were informed that their parents are no more detained in Abuja and that their case has been transferred to Minna in Nigeria State. We are confused who might have been in the centre of frame-up of our parents that made them clamp them into detention, said Ifedi Echezona.

“The family of the detained couple informed us that they did not know why the arrest and detention of their parents. We the children of the detained couple are hereby requesting your office to release of their parents or they should be charged to court,” CLO writes.

The CLO therefore pleaded with DSS to free the couple or charge them to court.

‘CLO hereinafter make a humble request on behalf of Ifedi Sunday and Ifedi Calister. They should be brought to Justice or be freed from detention,” CLO submits.