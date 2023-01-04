By Efosa Taiwo

Graham Potter has a chance to kickstart the revival of Chelsea’s lacklustre season when they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

The defending Premier League champions have slipped up on a number of occasions and have an eight-point deficit to make up in their challenge with Arsenal.

After a disappointing draw with Everton on the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side cannot afford to drop any more points in their quest to wrestle an ‘unusual’ Arsenal off the top position on the table. Plus, if there is ever a fitting time to take all three points off Chelsea, it is now seeing the avalanche of issues within the Blues team as they languish in ninth position on the table, an indisputable testament to their season so far.

Team news

There is little sign of Chelsea’s injury list getting any shorter for this game.

N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (leg), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Armando Broja (knee) are set to miss out but Edouard Mendy is nearing a return from a shoulder issue.

Julian Alvarez is back in City training after the World Cup final so could return to the squad.

Aymeric Laporte (back) is a doubt with Ruben Dias (hamstring) injured.

Head-to-Head Records

City have won these two teams’ last three meetings without conceding.

Chelsea wins: 71

Draws: 39

Man City wins: 62