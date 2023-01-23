Chelsea are planning a fresh bid for Enzo Fernández after previously failing to agree on a deal for the Benfica midfielder.

The Argentine’s contract contains a £106m release clause with Benfica remaining reluctant to sell the Argentina international for a lower fee.

Graham Potter wants midfield reinforcements and Chelsea, who are spending heavily under their latest ownership, had a £55m bid for Brighton’s Mois és Caicedo rejected last week.

However, Fernández, who played a key role in Argentina winning the World Cup last month, remains an option for Chelsea.

Sources have indicated talks are due to resume this week as they look to make yet another push for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Benfica, who are in the last 16 of the Champions League, want to keep Fernández, who has repeatedly told them that he wants to join Chelsea, until the end of the season.

Chelsea have other midfielders in their sights, including Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. They have spent about £460m on 15 players since being bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital,