By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal of €11m fee with 100% salary covered by Chelsea has been reached to see the Portuguese play the remainder of the season at the Bridge.

The report also claimed that Felix will travel to London in the next few hours to undergo medical tests as he looks to complete the switch to the English giants. João Félix to Chelsea, here we go! Full verbal agreement reached, loan move on €11m fee with 100% salary covered by Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Before leaving, JF will extend contract with Atléti until 2027.



João will fly to London in the next hours to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/F5aYKMgspa— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Read Also

Serena Williams baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness

Chelsea considering move for PSV winger Noni Madueke

Felix, who has reportedly fallen out of favour with coach Diego Simeone, has shown flashes of form this season for Atletico with his last performance being against Barcelona at the weekend.

However, both he and Atletico Madrid team have struggled for consistency as he has only scooped five goals and three assists in 20 club appearances this season.

The 23-year-old had since been a subject of interest from various English clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal.