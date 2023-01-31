By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea are ready to trigger the £106 million buyout clause of Enzo Fernandez as they look to secure his services before the January window closes.

The Blues had an offer of around £75m plus bonuses rejected for the Argentine earlier in the month.

In response to that, the Premier League giants have sent some representatives to host a new round of talks with Benfica and offer to pay the 22-year-old’s £106m release clause in instalments, according to Futebol.

Chelsea will reportedly offer to pay the 22-year-old’s £106m release clause in instalments as they are under pressure to finalise a deal within the next 48 hours.

Benfica had always held out for the full release clause to be paid upfront, instead of Chelsea’s proposal where they would pay £37.3m over three years.