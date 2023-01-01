Chelsea were held on Sunday to a disappointing 1-1 draw away to league strugglers, Nottingham Forest.

The Blues took the lead as early as the 16th minute via Raheem Sterling who volleyed home from five yards for the visitors.

Forest attacked with much intent in the second half with Morgan Gibbs-White coming close to scoring but his strike came off the crossbar.

Then the breakthrough came for the hosts when Serge Aurier controlled the ball on his chest before volleying home the equaliser.

Chelsea, who have now only won successive league games once under Graham Potter since he was appointed on 8 September, climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Forest, who claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind, move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference.