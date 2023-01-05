By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have announced the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile in a £35m deal on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Badiashile is considered one of the best young left-footed center-backs in Europe which suits the profile of a center-back Chelsea have been wanting since the summer.

“I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club,” Badiashile said.

“I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.”

Badiashile completed his medical on Monday, making him Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of David Datro Fofana from Molde.

In a joint statement, chairman Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali welcomed Badiashile to the club.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea,’ the statement reads

“He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.”