The largest community of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa are in Central African countries namely Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo and Rwanda.

According to All Africa News on Tuesday, the five countries house 7 million IDPs, and DRC alone hosts more than 5.5 million.

The report revealed that the primary cause of the high number of IDPs is a conflict which has bewildered the region at both national and global levels.

The report also further disclosed that Nigeria-based insurgents, Boko Haram have emerged as a major threat in Central Africa. It also said natural disasters such as flooding have contributed to the rising number of IDPs.

“For example, the protracted armed conflicts and rebellions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic have contributed to the instability of the region, with serious effects on their neighbours, some of which have been directly involved in the conflicts.

“In addition, the militant Islamist group Boko Haram has emerged as a major threat in Central Africa. And Burundi faces persistent political tension and violence.

“The internal displacement crisis is further driven by natural disasters, such as flooding,” it added.