By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that nobody can blackmail him on ill-gotten wealth and enrichment while serving the country for the second term.



According to him; “I do not have a square inch outside Nigeria, the country I’ve been serving for about eight years of democracy and good governance.”



Buhari disclosed this in Damaturu, at a Yobe State dinner organised in his hour, after inaugurating several completed projects in the health, security, education, transport and housing sectors of the economy.



Other projects commissioned by the President included the Damaturu Modern Market (DMM) with over 250 shops, the Maternal and Child Healthcare Complex at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Police administrative office, hospital and school and the Bra-bra over 2,350 housing units across the state.



While inaugurating the Cargo Airport and the new market, the air conditioning and toilets facilities are not functioning in the airport lounge and terminals.



The DMM frontal market shops were completed, but the rear ones are yet to be completed by the contractors for the remaining 250 shops including the abattoir.



He said that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration about eight years ago; was the potent and pervasive threats of terrorism, banditry and kidnappings across the country.



Despite of all these, the President expressed delight that normalcy has returned to the insurgency affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.



He lamented the threats and losses, particularly the ones that are pervasive across the North East region.



According to him, Yobe state is the most hit by the terrorists operating in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.



He, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to “frontally and courageously” tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.



Continued; “In the North East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram terrorists. The economy has picked up and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption.



‘‘Well, under this system fighting corruption is not easy.”



During his military administration, he said: “When I was in the military, as the Head of State, I locked up some people because the Constitution says you must declare your assets and people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.



‘‘In the end, I was also locked up. So, if you want to serve this country you must be prepared for the worst.”



He said that Nigeria and he intend to stay in country when he retires from public office.’



While reflecting on his journey to the Presidency and re-election, he said: “Between 2003 and 2019, I visited all the local government areas in this country.



“In 2019 when I attempted a re-election, I visited every State and the number of people that came out to see who this Buhari is and was is more than what anybody can pay or force.



‘‘So, I thank God that Nigerians understood me and I made a promise that I will serve God and Nigerians.’’



In his remarks, Governor Buni expressed delight at the President’s inauguration of landmark projects in the state, including the Yobe International Cargo Airport, Damaturu ultra-modern market, Maternal and Child Health Complex at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, the 2600 Housing Estate in Potiskum and the Damaturu Mega School at new Bra-Bra.



He appealed to the President to approve the takeover of the Yobe State International Cargo airport by the Federal Government and the refund of N38 billion expended by the State government on the project.



Equally, he requested the takeover of the State University Teaching Hospital, including the Maternity and Child Health Complex.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, thanked the President for inaugurating a purpose-built, ultra-modern, and fully furnished State Command Headquarters; Police Secondary School; and Tertiary Police Hospital during the State Visit.



The IGP assured the President and Nigerians that the Nigeria Police are fully prepared for the upcoming 2023 General Elections and would remain apolitical in compliance with the presidential directive.



He disclosed that newly passed out Constables are being posted on field operations to their Local Government Areas in line with Mr. President’s directives and ahead of their deployment for the General Elections.



‘‘In furtherance to this, we have exposed our personnel to specialized election security management trainings, developed Code of Conduct Handbook to guide the Police and other national security agencies that will be involved in the exercise,’’ he said.



He added that the Force has also perfected the logistics and manpower mobilization framework, and fine-tuned the Election Security Operational Action Plan in conjunction with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Military, Intelligence Community, and other Sister Security Agencies.



The IGP thanked the President for the annual recruitment of ten thousand police Constables over a five-year period, adding that the Presidential consideration has significantly bridged the manpower gap in the Force and broadly strengthened their capacity to effectively police the electoral process.