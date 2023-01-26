.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced a two-day official visit to Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

During the visit, Buhari would commission some projects and inspect others executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Masari.

Some of the projects ready for commissioning include Kofar-Kaura and kofar-Kwaya underpass, and Katsina Revenue House, among others.

He would also inspect some ongoing projects within the state capital, Katsina.

Buhari would also commission some schools, hospitals and roads outside the state capital, during the second day of the visit.

The President, according to the itinerary from the Government House, would also inaugurate the new Darma Rice Mills, established by the Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau-Mangal.

NAN reports that security personnel have been stationed around Katsina, especially along the routes the president would follow and the project sites.

The Police had since announced the temporary closure of some roads on Thursday from 8 pm to 12 noon.

The roads include IBB-Kofar Kaura, Steel Rolling Mills-Liyafa roundabout, Al-qalam University roundabout to Kofar-Kaura.