Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men who carried out the deadly bombing which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state.



The DSS said in a statement made available to Vanguard by its Spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya, announced that the masterminds of the Vehicle-Borne Explosive Device(VBIED)AbdulmumIbrahim OTARU (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN were arrested on Tuesday on 3rd January, 2023.



Afunanya said however that the major mastermind, who is a commander of the Islamic States in West Africa, sustained an injury on his leg while trying to escape.

The statement said: “The (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has

arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.



“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim OTARU (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN on 3rd January, 2023. OTARU sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that OTARU was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:

“The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack;

“The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped.



It will be recalled that five five persons including one Indian, two policemen and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack.



The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022.

“OTARU operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo states. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to the safety of the nation. It assures to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security. It, therefore, calls on citizens to support it and other law enforcement organisations with relevant information and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country”.