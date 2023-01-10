By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Lawal Sani Stores to the Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, by Mr. Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zaina Ahmed.

Stores is to replace Mr. Ado Danjuma, who represented the North West Zone, and was recently appointed Executive Director at the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited.

According to the statement, the replacement became necessary to fill the gap created by the departure of Mr. Ado.

Born March 11, 1956 in Katsina, Katsina State, Mr. Stores obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in Business Studies from West Bromwich College of Commerce and Technology, England.

He also attended Bayero University, Kano, where he obtained both Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management, and Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Investment.

The new FIRS board member has 30 years of working experience and has been exposed to relevant courses and trainings on the capital market management, operations and regulations.

He was also said to have attended various leadership courses locally and internationally.

Mr. Stores has been on the Boards of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Greenwich Trustees Limited; and National Pension Commission (PenCom).