By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Brymo has been slammed on Twitter for his comment on Igbo presidency in the country.

Brymo, who had endorsed Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said, in a Tweet on Thursday, that it is not advisable to have Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra as the president of the country.

The singer stated that Igbo presidency will remain a pipe dream as long as there are talks about Biafra in the South East.

He wrote, “Well.. no other tribe seems to have a new country yet… as long as their talks by prominent people from Igboland about Biafra an Igbo presidency will be a pipe dream. Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices… you are trying to not accept resolve… argue more then… pls …. It is not prudent to elect him yet, he may have to vividly organise his home-front to lead rest of us… an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer! https://t.co/Uyk1AzVX5x December 31, 2022

“Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices, you are trying to not accept resolve, argue more then… pls …. It is not prudent to elect him yet.

“He may have to vividly organise his home-front to lead rest of us, an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer.

This claim angered Twitter users who shamed him for making offensive remarks not just against Peter Obi but also about Igbo people.

@HeisBriggs said, “Brymo is a fake musician. He doesn’t practice what he preaches with his songs. He pretends to be woke and sings about slavery, but he’s the slave himself. He writes like an intelligent man but speaks like a layman. He is just fake, y’all ignore him.

@RayoKasali said, ” If a tribe of 40M+ who produced our first president 60 years ago and the first indigenous head of the military still has to be tested with a VP slot (that they had like 44 years ago,) then what does that say about smaller ethnicities?.

“What does that say about us as a people?.

@Ifyblaze22 said, “I’m not surprised with your tweet about the Igbos. Afterall, you’re the one that wore a G-string to promote your song the other time… 😂 Just smoke your weed in peace my guy.

@Ayaya_is_Ayaya said, “You support Tinubu despite all the revelations about his personality, you are evil and probably a criminal like him. I have absolutely no respect for you. I love how the 2023 elections have exposed a lot of you