By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has stated that his side must be particular about how they defend when they take on Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Liverpool are on a bad patch on the domestic front having just won two of their last six matches including a 3-0 thumping suffered at the hands of Brighton.

Klopp, in a press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash, acknowledged the on-form of Brighton while stating that his side must do better than their latest performance to beat their opponent.

“There’s always a new chance. You can always do better. That’s what we’ll do but Brighton is in a key moment,” Klopp said.

“It’s massively important how we defend the first line.

“If the front three is not defending well they just pass through you.

“If you defend Brighton with seven players…. no chance. It’s about how we defend in general.”