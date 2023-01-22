By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Barely a month after no fewer than 20 passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State, the same train plying the Warri-Itakpe route is believed to have derailed, forcing many of the passengers to be stranded.

According to sources in the train, the incident happened inside Kogi forest, with many of the passengers said to have abandoned the train for fear of being taken hostage.

It was gathered that the train which left Warri early on Sunday morning got derailed at about 12:noon inside the thick forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe

Details later…