By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Saturday evening abducted the Parish Priest of Saint George’s Catholic Church Omu Ekiti in Oye Local Government, Reverend Father Michael Olofinlade

It was gathered that Reverend Olofinlade was abducted between Itaji and Ijelu Ekiti while returning from Ado Ekiti.

The Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Adeyeye Ogundeyi told revealed that security agencies and local hunters have launched a manhunt for the abducted Reverend Father.

As of press time, the police are yet to respond to the incident.