By Peter Okutu

Report reaching Vanguard has it that unknown gunmen, Friday struck in a community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two persons suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the State.

It was gathered that the incident took place during an APC meeting in the affected community last Friday night, when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire.

The gunmen, who were said to be two in number reportedly operated on a motorcycle.

An unconfirmed report said the incident happened in Mkpuma Akpatakpa village of Izzi LGA.

They were said to have quickly zoomed off as soon as they completed their assignment.

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others were said to be receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Many are still wondering if the attack was connected with the 2023 general election in the State.