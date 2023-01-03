Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Few weeks to the next general election, two directorate members of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC have resigned their membership of both the council and the party.

One of them, the Assistant Secretary, North Central Directorate of Mobilization, Ahmed Ibeto in a letter dated January 3, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman, APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, said his resignation was due to the absence of unity of purpose and unending litigations, among others.

He said; “I write you with all sense of humility, respect and regards as the Chairman of APC, Ibelu Central Ward to convey to you the resignation of my membership of All Progressives Congress from today 3rd January, 2023.

“Mr. Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator, and elected official into many political offices, I have come to this conclusion for many reasons.

“Chiefly among which are: the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation, couple with lack of commitments and dedications to the success of the party by many stakeholders.

“For these obvious reasons, I concluded that I can not continue to be a member of the party.

“Mr. Chairman, by this resignation, I cease to be a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization and all organs and committees of the party.”

In another development, a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilization, North East, Zanna Ali, said his resignation was because the party could not produce a credible presidential candidate.

In his own letter dated January 1, 2023 and addressed to the Secretary of the APC PCC, Hon. James Faleke, Ali said he was pulling out because he has decided to put national interest above personal interest.

He said; “I humbly wish to write and inform your respected office that, I, Zanna Bukar Ali, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Directorate of National Youth Mobilization under the distinguished Leadership of His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, the National Coordinator of the National Youth Mobilization of the PCC with serial number 51, National Youth Mobilization, North East Directorate wish to tender my resignation as a member of the committee forthwith.

“I am grateful to my former party and my principal in the party for my appointment as a member of the Committee, it is indeed a great honour for me to be part of the Committee, but I believe that the National interest supersedes my personal interest.

“And based on the inhability of the party to present a credible candidate for Nigerians is another reason why I took my decision as a concern Nigerian. On this note, I resolved to resign my appointment as a Member of the Committee.”

Ali added that he has also resigned from all other APC Presidential support groups campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket.

He said he had been a loyal party member from 2015 till date, with numerous contributions to the party especially in the 2019 Presidential Campaigns.