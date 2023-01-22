.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to arrest and prosecute the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Also Read

Corruption Allegation: Keyamo seeks court order for Atiku’s arrest, trial

The PDP Campaign made the call at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja, on Sunday.

A spokesman for the campaign, Mr Daniel Bwala, said it was imperative for the NDLEA to wade in by calling Tinubu for questioning over the deal which led to him forfeiting $460, 000 to US authorities.

…details later