By Evelyn Usman

Armed men, Monday night, opened fire on operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, on Awolowo road, in their bid to prevent them from arresting the driver of a truck loaded with several bags of Cannabis.

Also Read

We ‘ll tackle unpatriotic politicians that drug youths for selfish interests – NDLEA

A source told Vanguard that, the armed men suspected to belong to a yet-to-be-identified security agency also smashed one of the operational vehicles of the anti-narcotic agency.

However, the intervention of some military men prevented what would have resulted in a blood bath, as the armed men fled the scene with the driver of the truck, abandoning the truck.

More details later.