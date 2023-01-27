By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

BARELY a week after the Warri-Itakpe train detailed into a forest in Kogi State, there has been yet another incident of a derailed Kaduna bound train, on Friday.

As at the time of filing the report, there has not been any confirmed information as to where the rain derailed into.

The Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Mr. Pascal Nnoli, confirmed this incident when he spoke to our correspondent today.

Although, he had no much information to divulge but promised to give reasons why and where the derailment happened.

Also, efforts to reach out to the Director General, DG, of Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, proved abortive as he refused to take calls or reply to text messages sent to him by our correspondent.

Details later…