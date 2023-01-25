By Steve Oko

Abia State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Professor Uche Ikonne, is reported dead.

According to a release by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, the former Vice Chancellor died Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja.

The statement was published on the Facebook page of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, and Director of Strategic Engagement, Ikonne Campaign Organization, Chief John Okiyi.

The statement obtained by Vanguard read in part:” I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover.”

The statement said that “further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

Professor Ikonne was last seen in public in November 2022 after his public presentation as PDP governorship candidate at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Since then, details of his health status have been speculative until the Isiala Ngwa North Professor was confirmed dead.

