Rising hype man and artiste, Ikechukwu Emmanuel Chima better known as Emmyblaq, is one of the hype men making waves in Nigeria at the moment. Emmyblaq is known for songs like ‘Ballers alert’, ‘Kick poverty’, ‘Wife material amongst others. Celebrated for his rhythmic and creative flows, Emmablaq has worked with the likes of Teni, Dj Kaywise, and a host of others.

Asked the importance of hype men to the entertainment eco system, he said: “The awareness about the hype industry isn’t as strong as it ought to be. Brands should know they basically need the services of hype men to grow their platform and business”.

Going down memory lane, the graduate of Federal Polytechnic Auchi said: “My passion for entertainment and desire to make people happy led me into hype. I actually kicked off as a content creator, I made comic skits in collaboration with some friends. As they say, the only constant thing in life is change. Being a skit maker, automatically makes one an entertainer. I got engaged by Valchi, a fast food where I made my first hype debut. The response, commendations and feedbacks from customers, inspired me to officially identify myself as a hype man”

On the recognition hype men are getting, Emmyblaq asserts that it is priceless and overwhelming.

“The recognition given to hype men in Nigeria is priceless and overwhelming. The acceptability of her craft is beyond boundaries. Brands, private and public establishments in one way or the other now want to identify with us.It is a craft worth investing in”.

On the challenges of being a hype man, he said the challenges aren’t enormous outside of striving to become a better version of himself.

“There are no much challenges except for the fact that I always strive to be a better version of myself”.