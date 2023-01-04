Zulum

Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, the Borno governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) says she is optimistic of winning the March 11 governorship election, going by recent development.

Abubakar, the only female candidate for the election told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Wednesday that she has started a house-to-house campaign to reach out to the electorate in the state.

She said that she has been gaining more support and popularity from the electorate, saying she was almost certain of winning the poll.

“I am getting more popular with more supporters, particularly women who believe in my capacity to bring more and better transformation in the lives of women and youths in Borno.

“I want to urge women and youths we are reaching out to, to also extend the messages to others on the need to try the few women candidates in this contest for positive change,” Abubakar said.

She debunked speculations that she has stepped down from the race because her campaign posters and billboards were not visible like others, adding that there was still time for such campaign and rallies.

“We are also making our preparations for the rallies,” Abubakar said.

While urging for a peaceful and issue based campaign, she urged other candidates to play the game according to the rules and respect the decision of the electorate with the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We should be working for a better Borno, not selfish interest and should respect the people’s choice in good faith,” she said.

NAN reports that only 16 women candidates are contesting for various positions out of the over 280 candidates participating in the 2023 General Election in Borno.

Abubakar will slug it out with 11 other candidates in March 11 governorship poll.(NAN)